District Director of Education in the Krachi Nchumuru district of the Oti Region, David Kwame Seddor, has said inadequate infrastructure in basic schools are negatively affecting the quality of education in the area.

This bottleneck, he said has affected academic performance of students in the area.

Mr. Seddor appealed to government and other relevant stakeholders to help improve the standard of education in the area.

He made this comment when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi Nchumuru, Solomon Kuyon donated over 200 dual desks to the education directorate for onwards distribution to schools in the district.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the desks to the District Director of Education, the MP said the donation is to end the struggle of students who sit on bare floor to learn due to lack of furniture.

According to him, the move is part of several interventions to help improve education in the constituency.

Hon. Solomon Kuyon urged both teachers and students to put the items to good use.

Some parents and assembly members present, thanked the MP for the support.