Inadequate drugs and congestion remain major challenges at Kumasi Prisons

Authorities at the Kumasi Central Prisons are calling on the government and philanthropists to support the facility with essential drugs for inmates.

Though they receive medicines from the government periodically, they are inadequate to meet the health needs of inmates.

Congestion at the facility also remains a challenge. This was made known during a donation by the Mesdua Production.

The Kumasi Central Prisons was originally constructed to house 450 inmates, but currently 1,952 inmates.

Deputy Director of Prisons, Edward Fiifi Acquah

The congested facility constructed in 1901 sits in the middle of the central business district of Adum with no space for expansion.

Deputy Director of Prisons, Edward Fiifi Acquah, wants the facility relocated to reduce the congestion.

“We have officially informed the government of the congestion; the facility is also in the middle of the city. We are pleading on government and philanthropists to help construct a new facility for relocation,” he said.

Executive Producer of Mesdua Production, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah

Mesdua Production, led by Kunsuhene, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, presented food items worth Gh80,000 cedis and a cash donation of Gh20,000 for the upkeep of Prison inmates.

DDP Acquah says the donation will ease pressure on the feeding of inmates.

According to him, the 1.80cedis per inmate per day is insufficient and hoping for a top up from the government.

He called on other organizations to follow the footprints of Mesdua Production.

The Executive Producer of Mesdua Production, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah,

wants the government to invest in the movie industry to create jobs for the youth.

Reflo Company, producers of sanitary pads and other hygiene products, supported Mesdua Production with sanitary pads and other products for the female prison inmates.

Sales and business executive manager, Mohammed Hafiz, says the company opted to support the gesture of Badu Duah and Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, who is a brand’s ambassador of the company.