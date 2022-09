The people of Akropong-Akuapem, Aburi, Larteh and Mamfi in the Eastern Region have commemorated the Odwira festival.

The event traditionally falls around the harvest season, when food is in plentiful supply and people express thanks to their ancestors.

Since it’s a yam festival, “feeding the ancestors” is one way in which thankfulness for the crop is particularly shown.

Myjoyonline.com‘s photojournalist, Sammy Moore, was at this year’s celebration and captured these moments.