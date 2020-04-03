Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have arrested 44 foreign nationals who attempted using unapproved routes from Tatale in the Northern Region to enter Togo.

The foreigners are made up of 37 Nigeriens, four Togolese, two, Beninois and one Nigerian.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the telephone, Mr Sumaila Seidu Hudu, GIS Commander in charge of Tatale-Sangule and Zabzugu districts said, the foreigners were fleeing from Tamale and Yendi, where they claimed residents were harassing them for allegedly spreading the Coronavirus disease.

Commander Hudu told the GNA that all of them have been tested negative for the coronavirus disease, and their fate would within the day be determined by the Tatale District Assembly.

Meanwhile, both Ghana and Togo have closed down their borders, and quarantining or returning them to where they were travelling from could be the next options.