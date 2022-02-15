The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has fought off allegations by broadcast journalist, Kevin Taylor against it.

Kevin Taylor had alleged that the Comptroller-General, Kwame Asuah-Takyi had among other things exhausted his tenure and is expected to proceed on retirement but is still at post following the interventions of some powerful people.

But GIS says Mr Taylor’s allegation against Mr Asuah-Takyi and the service at large shows he is naive about the true state of affairs.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Michael Amoako-Atta which noted Mr Asuah-Takyi is not on contract nor has he reached his retirement age, hence not true that he is fighting hard to cling to power.

“Even the detractors of the Comptroller-General know very well that he is hardworking, disciplined, time conscious and committed to the cause of making the GIS a formidable security institution.

“It is not surprising that today the Service has become the first choice of most job seekers. It is through the hard work and visionary leadership of the Comptroller-General,” the statement read in parts.

The statement added his lack of professional judgement in seeking to cross-check his facts before going public shows the mischievous agenda he and his faceless sources want to pun on the general public.

“What Kelvin Taylor and his likes want, is that we should sit down for the threat of terrorism to hit us in the face and then turn around and accuse the Government and the Immigration Service of not doing anything to protect Ghanaians and our borders,” the statement added.

GIS argues party or tribal affiliation is not part of the requirements for enlistment into the Service.

Therefore, it is not true that a particular ethnic group was given preferential treatment over others during the last recruitment exercise and the records are there for anyone to cross-check.

Meanwhile, GIS has assured it remains resolved within its mandate to deliver excellence in security and migration management for national development.