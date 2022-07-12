The visiting team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to engage Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia today (July 12), as part of its data gathering and engagement with the government.

This is one of the high-level meetings that the team will be holding together with the government’s policy and technical team.

Joy Business is learning that there has been some discussions that have centered on possible programme design for Ghana.

The team will later in the day hold some meetings with the Finance Committee of Parliament.

These meetings are expected to ensure that any programme for Ghana has the support of all stakeholders in the country.