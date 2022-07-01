The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed to have received a request from the Ghanaian government for economic support.

According to a tweet from its Country Representative, Albert Touna-Mama, the Fund is ready to assist the country to restore macroeconomic stability.

“We can confirm that the authorities have been in touch to request Fund’s support to Ghana’s own economic programme.”

“The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomics stability, safeguard debt sustainability, promote inclusive and sustainable growth”, he added.

President Akufo-Addo today directed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to begin formal engagements with the IMF for economic support.

A statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and dated July 1st, 2022 indicated that there had already been a conversation between the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and President Akufo-Addo, conveying the government’s decision to engage the Fund.