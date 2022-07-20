Vice President and aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) new national executives.

The new executives were elected at the party’s just-ended national delegates’ conference, over the weekend at the Accra Sports stadium.

Organised under the theme, ‘Holding Together, Working Together’, the conference saw over 40 candidates vie for 10 positions with over 6,000 delegates participating in the conference.

John Boadu lost in his election bid for the General Secretary position.

Stephen Ntim also became the new National Chairman after five attempts within 20 years.

The Vice President in a Facebook post said, “Congratulations to all the newly elected and returning National Officers of our dear party. I look forward to working with you. To the other candidates who didn’t make it, I say to you, well done and better luck next time.

“Together we shall grow our Party and work to sustain the political power,” he added.

Below is his post on Facebook: