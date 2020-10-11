Rapper, Medikal says he does not see himself in a competition with any artiste in the country.

The AMG signee said he is currently focused on being the best rapper and artiste he could be, hence, does not focus on what others are doing.

“I don’t listen to any rapper right now, so, I don’t know how they (currently) sound like or how their music is now. I just listen to myself because I want to be better,” Medikal told George Quaye on Showbiz A-Z, Saturday.

The ‘Ayekoo’ hitmaker explained that he has created a league of his own he is trying to flourish in.

However, that does not downplay the impact or works and talent of other rappers, Medikal added.

“I feel I am good at what I do and obviously other rappers are good as well. I won’t make someone else look bad and raisE mine because everybody thinks about himself first.”

Medikal stated that he appreciate every artiste he has worked with especially those who helped him grow to the league he is now, namely Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy among others.

He said that these artistes were at their peak but they showed him love when he was an upcoming act and nurtured him into the rapper he is now.

“I am in that position right now and I know how hard it is to be working on yourself, recording your own songs and being under pressure to do songs for other upcoming artistes as well. So big ups to any artiste that helped me.”