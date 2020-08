Rapper Freda Rhymz says no man can resist her female charms.

According to her, she is very sexy and fully aware that she is a good taste for the young guys out there.

She believes no man would spare himself to have a sexual affair with her because of her sex-appealing body.

”I am a saucy girl and I’m hot and I’m sexy and attractive; and I know no guy will refuse to sleep with me.”

She said this in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM’s ”Best Entertainment”.