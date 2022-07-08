Reggae Dancehall artiste Kojo Kurankye, known in showbiz as Ras Kuuku, has asserted that he’s bigger than gospel artiste Joe Mettle.

The dancehall artiste and the gospel personality have been at each other’s throats for a while. This ‘feud’ started when Ras Kuuku vehemently opposed Joe Mettle’s VGMA nomination and subsequently the Artiste of the Year award. In response, Joe Mettle said he didn’t know Ras Kuuku until the ‘missing award’ saga.

In an exclusive interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s Anigye mmere entertainment show, Ras Kuuku said “Joe Mettle can attest to the fact that musically, I’m better than him. In terms of voice and style, I’m bigger than him. I can’t say Joe Mettle is better than me. How? why?”

Detailing the reason for the feud between himself and the gospel giant, the self-acclaimed youth president said: “Do you know that people questioned his Artiste of the Year award? So when he was nominated again in the top category this year, I was like, if his work could earn him that nomination, then don’t we deserve to be there, as well? I just questioned the process, nothing more.

“He didn’t like my utterances, so he threw punches at me. I thought that was it. But he went for interviews and used my name to market his event,” he said.

Ras Kuuku continued, “I was very shocked to hear him say he didn’t know me. He could have declined that question. But because he wanted to use my image to promote his event, he went that path, and we also gave him the hype.

“I can’t comprehend why he’ll say I’ve lost my awards. How can you say this? If he knows the location of the awards, he should help me locate them. I have always maintained that my awards have not gotten missing.”

Ras Kuuku is out with a new song dubbed 33 and 1.

ALSO READ: