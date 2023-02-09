Illegal miners encroaching section of Accra-Kumasi highway arrested

Two illegal miners have been arrested for engaging in illegitimate mining five meters away from the Accra- Kumasi highway at Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

The suspects were reported to have been apprehended on-site after the National Executives of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners visited the scene on Wednesday.

The excavator operator and the site supervisor were said to have diverted the flow of the Birim River, thus, destructing the water body.

According to Adom News’ Correspondent, Kwasi Azor, following the arrest of the duo, there has been pandemonium at the Anyinam police station.

He reports that other illegal miners in the community massed up at the police station demanding the release of their colleagues.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, Philip Akuffo in an interview called for the immediate arrest of all illegal miners and perpetrators in the district, particularly those working close to the highways.

The Women Coordinator in the Eastern Region, Susan Danquah Tete, expressed her dissatisfaction at the spate of destruction caused by miners in the area.

For his part, the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa South, Ernest Ofosu, commended the task force and the leadership for their effort to complement government’s efforts to combat activities of illegal mining which have become an albatross in the country.

He pledged his commitment to support the task force achieve its aim.