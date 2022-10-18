Some residents of Apinamang, a town in the Eastern Region are intimidated and frustrated as they are being forced out of their homes by illegal miners.

Activities of illegal mining, popularly called ‘galamsey’, are beginning to wreak havoc and are threatening the livelihoods of residents.

In the case of Joyce Wowornyo, the ‘galamseyers’ have dug around her house in a bid to take over her land in search of gold.

She lives far in the Apinamang forest and has witnessed the terrible effects of illegal mining firsthand.

The miners offered to buy her out of her land.

Houses left abandoned in the Apinamang forest

“One day, the miners came and asked me to pack out. I refused. So they excavated the land around us. They made a circle round my house. Now my farm land has been destroyed. I put all my energy into it,” she lamented.

The illegal miners leave the mining pits uncovered

The 43-year-old mother of five said experience with the illegal miners was scary.

“Many times they threatened me. They even told me they had already bought the land from someone. I still didn’t move. Sometimes, I would be cooking in my kitchen and they would be digging just in front of me.”

Joyce Wowornyo says she is being threatened by the illegal miners because she refused to sell her land to them.

Touring some illegal mining sites in the area with the Christian Council, JoyNews discovered that Joyce Wowornyo is not alone in the Apinamang forest.

Many small households are seen abandoned with the lands excavated.

The chief of the area, Osabarima Bibiarawonemere Oware Asare Pinkro III, noted that activities of illegal mining are getting out of hand.

“I am helpless. If you go to check the extent of damage caused by these illegal miners and how they have left the pits uncovered, you will be sad. I will not, and cannot be part of the galamsey activities.

Osabarima Bibiarawonemere Oware Asare Pinkro III

“The streams and all the water bodies have been polluted,” he bemoaned.

Members of the Christian Council of Ghana also visited the area to assess the level of devastation caused by illegal mining as they prepare to take a stand against activities of galamsey.