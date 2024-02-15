The newly appointed Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam has said he will aggressively seek income mobilisation in order to strengthen the country’s finances and achieve expenditure targets.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, President Akufo-Addo named a new Finance Minister to succeed Ken Ofori-Atta.

During an interview with Citi FM on Thursday, the Minister revealed his strategy.

Mr. Amin Adam expressed his commitment to the task at hand, emphasising his willingness to work closely with revenue mobilisation authorities to improve the country’s revenue streams.

He recognised the importance of strong financial foundations in meeting residents’ economic issues and ensuring long-term development.

“Revenue collection will be pursued aggressively, So you are going to see me moving around the revenue centres, the ports, the airport and the market areas to encourage the staff of GRA to collect more revenue but also to institute a friendly approach to collecting revenue.

“We have heard that people are being harassed, all these are going to be streamlined so that you have a friendly approach and also we will get the GRA to introduce a faceless assessment system to ensure that we maximise revenue collection…and to be able to meet our expenditure target.”

Mr. Mr. Amin Adam said he will ensure that the government “holds the line” on spending and that projects are cost effective.