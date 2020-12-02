Legendary Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Nana Kwame Ampadu has disclosed that he will always choose fame over money.

The Highlife artiste was asked in an interview on Happy FM if he would choose money over fame and his response was, “Some people came to the world for money and others for fame. But I’ll always choose fame over money”.

According to him, his name and his reputation is more important to him than the money.

When asked the reason why he didn’t want more money was because he was a rich man he answered, “I’m not rich. Unfortunately for me, God didn’t bless me with riches…”

The musician still gave thanks to God for providing him with his needs. “I thank God I don’t beg to eat.

He added that even his children are proud and happy to have him as a father because his name and reputation is still intact.

“At the mention of my name as their father, some people sometimes give them gifts. If I was rich, proud and arrogant, I doubt people will do all these things for them” he said.

Nana Kwame Ampadu believes that good name is better and can take you places than riches.