.Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena born George Kwabena Adu, says he will never quit music until his last breath on earth.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, he stated that it has always been his dream to venture into music. Therefore, he is not willing to stop even when he grows older.

Speaking to Roselyn Felli, the singer said “We’ve always dreamt of creating music until we can’t anymore or God decides that rest. I’ve always wanted to be an artiste and I sure will be an artiste forever until the day I close my eyes and take my final rest.”

Although he is involved with other life endeavours, Kwabena Kwabena plans to continue with music as it is one of his best desires.

Unlike some of his peers, his style of songs and passion, he said has kept him relevant and consistent throughout the past nineteen years in the industry.

“I do other things but then music has always been something that I love. I love music so much and music is always been something that I enjoy doing and I always want to create. When I’m not creating, it’s like a part of me is not working,” he said.

Known to be one of Ghana’s best music writers, the ‘O Te Me Mu” sang by gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy songwriter stated that it is not easy as other perceive but he draws his inspiration from the ambiance around him to create the songs.

This makes him dislike chaotic places, as the calmness triggers his mood and emotions to write.

The award-winning musician has composed a new gospel track that is set to be released on Friday, July 5, which, according to him, is one of five songs in an all-gospel album dubbed ‘God of Restoration’ to be published in August.

“…I told my management and production team that it’s going to be an EP called ‘God of Restoration’ and I’m going to record 5 tracks dedicated to God,” he said on Joy Prime.