The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has visited the Central Business District of Accra and Abossey Okai over the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA)’s closure of shops.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare visited to assure traders of their security in the protest.

Dr Dampare also told the traders that anyone who wanted to open their shops will be protected to do so.

GUTA members have closed their shops until Monday, October 24 in protest of the high cost of doing business in recent times.

They also insist that the continuous plummeting of the Ghanaian Cedi on the forex market and the high inflation rate have eroded their capital and exacerbated their plight.

GUTA wants this action to be a “pinch” on the government to urgently address their concerns.

The shop closure come against pleas by members of the Council of State on Tuesday, October 18 for the traders to rescind their decision.