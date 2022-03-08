Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare took the spotlight as he engaged personnel in a dance.

This was at an event on Sunday, March 6, 2022, to celebrate personnel after the 65th Independence Day parade held in Cape Coast.

Together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), Dr Dampare danced to harmonious tunes that were played by the police band.

The IGP joyously sang along the local gospel tunes as he moved around with other officers to greet personnel who were present.

Many who were delighted by his moves took out their phones to record the dance session while others joined him on the floor.

Watch the video attached above: