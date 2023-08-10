

A former UN Senior Governance Advisor, Prof Baffour Agyemang-Duah, has expressed his willingness to run for the presidency of the country should the need arise.

While acknowledging that there are people more qualified for the position, he said his deep love for the country would not permit him to turn his back on Ghana if the mantle was given to him.

He said this in a one-on-one interview on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday.

“I’m not too sure the people of Ghana will want somebody like me for all kinds of reasons, but I said if the opportunity comes and I have to offer myself as President, why not? I’ve loved this country for a long time,” he told Evans Mensah.

The former UN Advisor also expressed disappointment in the current governance of the nation.

According to him, there is a need for a “third force” in the nation’s leadership landscape.

He believed this new force would reset the political scape of the country since the two major parties are failing to bring about substantial development and transformation.

“I seriously believe that we need a third force. Not necessarily a political party but a movement that can come to reset the path of progress for this country because the path we’re treading currently is not going to take us anywhere,” he said.

Prof Agyemang-Duah further noted that his comrades would throw their weight behind this third force should it ever emerge.

“Anytime there is a strong sense that there is a need for my services in any way that would support the country, I will offer myself. But if you’re talking about the presidency, I believe there are some capable people among those who have not entered politics who can emerge.

“And if such people emerge, people like us should throw our whole weight behind them.”

