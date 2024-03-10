The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, expressed pride in Ghana’s achievements since gaining independence on March 6, 1957.

He emphasised that despite facing both avoidable and unavoidable challenges, the country has made significant progress and has advanced with its own unique ideas and values.

Mr Ahiagbah remarked that if the “Big Six” were to witness Ghana’s current state after many years since their passing, they would undoubtedly be filled with pride.

During a discussion on Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, March 9, Mr Ahiagbah encouraged Ghanaians not to lose faith in the country.

He stressed the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving the nation’s shared destiny, highlighting that there is still much to accomplish together as a unified people.

“I think if the big six visited the country today, they would be proud of what we have achieved after them. Primarily, I want to make the point that the idea of independence is not for us to prove anything to anybody. It’s a fundamental right for us to determine how to live well according to our values and beliefs.”