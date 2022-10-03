Ibrahim Mahama wins EMY Africa Man of The Year

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ghana Limited, Ibrahim Mahama, has been conferred EMY AFRICA, Man of the Year award at this year’s Exclusive Men Of the Year awards held on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The award was powered by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. The special ceremony took place at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre.

Mr Mahama was awarded and specially recognised for his contribution to the growth and development of private sector businesses in Ghana and Africa.

The EMY Africa awards, celebrate Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent.

The Awards ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and business leaders.

Presenting the award to Mr Mahama, the Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Dr Felix E. Addo, acknowledged the immense contribution Mr Mahama has made and continues to make to the economic development of Ghana.

The award was also in recognition of his philanthropic activities.

“Mr Mahama’s companies are economic powerhouses in Ghana and beyond”, Dr Addo said.

Speaking through the Technical Director of E&P, Majeed Abudu, Mr Mahama said it is fulfilling that one’s contribution to the development of the country is recognised.

He said, more is being done to empower the teeming youth through job creation and mentorship.

He thanked Ghanaians for accepting Dzata Cement since the company started operations last year.

About Ibrahim Mahama

Mr Mahama is the founder of Engineers and Planners, an indigenous A-Class mining and construction company with an enviable record of working for multi-national companies both in Ghana and outside the shores of Ghana.

He is also the owner of Asutsuare Poultry farm, one of the largest poultry establishments in Ghana.

His latest venture is in the production of Portland cement, with the establishment of Ghana’s first wholly owned cement producing company Dzata Cement.

The plant has a capacity to produce 2.6 million tonnes of Portland cement in year.