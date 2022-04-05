Gospel musician Brother Sammy has revealed that he would have committed suicide had he not made public his version of his marital issues which made headlines.

Recall Brother Sammy, in an interview, revealed he would never have sexual relations with his wife after she accused him of being the cause of her miscarriage for ritual purposes.

According to him, she was fed lies by his junior pastor, causing her to cut ties with him after her travel to the States.

Speaking on why he publicly called out his wife, Brother Sammy disclosed if he had not, he would probably not be alive by now.

He retorted that while the camera was rolling in his direction, it felt as though his head would explode and he would only be saved if he empties his thoughts.

The gospel singer said he has no remorse for his actions, which he said came from a feat of anger, following the grave allegations levelled against him.

“I was very hurt and I reached my highest point. When have I ever made public our private and marital issues? This should tell you that I was very hurt. If I hadn’t said my mind, I would be dead by now,” he said.

The saga, in his opinion, has brought a positive spark to his marriage as they have now parted ways with any ‘devil’ who sought to buy them problems.

He teased that his marriage is as firm as a rock and he is now ready to make love to his wife.





