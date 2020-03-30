Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Kwame Baah, has denied media reports and rumours suggesting that he used black magic (juju) to overtake first-choice goalkeeper, Felix Annan.

Annan, who joined the Porcupine Warriors from West African Football Academy [WAFA] has been relegated to the bench after getting married to his long term girlfriend, Francisca in Kumasi January this year.

Kwame Baah who joined the club on a free transfer has been the number choice goalkeeper since the appointment of Maxwell Koandu as head coach of the club.

Some Ghanaian football fans have levelled allegations that Annan is the victim of black magic from Kwame Baah.

But according to the former Inter Allies shot-stopper, he does not believe in the efficacy of black magic in football thus will not even think of using it against a teammate no matter how desperate he is.

Felix Annan

“Some fans said a whole lot of things but they have come to the understanding that it is all about hard work and determination, not juju.”, Kwame Baah told Asempa FM`s Sergio Manucho.

