A former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he will support former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Kwabena Duffuor if he contests the party’s flagbearship race.

Yaw Boateng Gyan said his decision is because Dr Duffuor has been a loyal financier of the NDC and is also capable of leading it to victory ahead of the 2024 general election.

His comment follows allegations that he is leading the campaign of the former BoG Governor against former President John Mahama.

Though posters of Dr Duffuor have gone viral on social media, he is yet to confirm or deny the rumour.

NDC member

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr Gyan said the allegation circulating on social media is false.

According to him, the former BoG Governor has not declared any intention to lead the NDC in 2024.

However, Mr Gyan said should Dr Duffuor decide to vie for the flagbearership position, he will support him.

“He has not told me he would contest but even if he does, I will support him,” he stated.

He said “the NDC needs a generational thinker who can use his brains to move the party forward; it should not be about age,” the former NDC National Organiser stressed.

“Dr Duffuor is a very good friend so if he opens his mouth to say he will contest, I will be the first person to support him,” he said.

Play attached audio for more: