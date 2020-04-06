Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor has insisted he will remain grateful to his former boss, James Akwasi Appiah for the opportunity to work with the Black Stars.

Mr Akonnor, who was drafted into the Black Stars in October last year ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome, has been handed a two-year deal by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the new coach.

Kwesi Appiah parted ways with the GFA after his contract expiration in December last year.

With many suggesting that Akonnor has betrayed Kwesi Appiah, the former Asante Kotoko head trainer says he consulted the former Al Khartoum manager before accepting the coaching.

According to him, he will always be grateful to Kwesi Appiah.

“I went to him [before taking up the job] because before he got me to assist him there was a lot of discussion between us,” he told Ghana FA website.

“I told him my opinion and what I stand for, he accepted that in good fate and so once he is no more the coach, there was the need for me to give him that respect.

“Because truth be told, he is the one who got me there, nobody did. It’s a miracle for me to be his assistant and within two months and after two matches, I am the head. It can only be a miracle, nobody [else] got me there and so I have to give him that respect and I will continue to give him that respect.”

He also called on Ghanaians to offer him the needed support to aid him win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“Well, its support. The necessary support that I need, the calmness to work. We have this tendency where people come into your business and do things.

“This is what I have done since childhood; from the age of 12, I started playing football. I played football to a certain level and stopped, now I am into coaching. I know about the game.

“I understand the game that is what I know, so I am comfortable there. For me, this is what I do. This is me, football is part of me and I am comfortable doing it, irrespective of what comes with it, the salary and all those things.

“It is what I know and this is what I do. It is my work and so I am comfortable within that zone. And so I will do this to the best of my knowledge,” he added.

Akonnor will be paid $25,000 as a monthly salary and is being deputised by David Duncan.