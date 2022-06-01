National Treasurer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Dwamena, popularly known as Dr China, has announced a juicy package ahead of the elections.

He is promising to raise $60 million for the ruling party each year if given the nod.

Dr China, who is also the former Deputy Ambassador to China, disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

“NPP as a political organisation has the capacity to raise $60m each year while in government or in opposition and I will make sure that is achieved if elected,” he stated.

As part of efforts to strengthen the grassroots of the NPP, the aspiring National Treasurer said he will set up a business incubation fund in all 275 constituencies to cater for the needs of members.

Dr China said he will also set up a welfare fund polling station, constituency, regional, national officers, communicators, serial callers, and other party members who worked tirelessly for the NPP.

“These people will be given something small every month for them to know that, their sacrifices are being appreciated. NPP as a party must roll out programmes and policies that will invest positively in the lives of their members,” he added.

With a financial background and former Director of Finance and Administration at the party headquarters, he said he will ensure the NPP has sustainable financing.

He appealed to delegates to elect someone like him with a proven track record to handle the party’s treasury.

Dr China has spent most of his years in serving the party in various offices in Ghana and abroad, and is ready to serve again as the National Treasurer.

He has been a two-term branch chairman in China, and Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Caucus of the party, that includes NPP China, NPP Japan and NPP Australia.

Watch video above for the full interview: