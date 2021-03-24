U-20 World Cup winner, Ransford Osei, has vowed never to allow his kids to play for any Ghana national team, describing the country as dream killers.

The former Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC forward recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 30.

He highlighted a system that is fraught with corruption which is masterminded by those in charge of Ghanaian football at the national level.

He has vowed to prevent his kids from representing Ghana due to the lack of fairness in the handing out of opportunities.

“I will not allow my children to play for Ghana,” he said in an interview with Humble Ike on YouTube.

“I am being very honest.

“I am not afraid of the consequences of this statement.

“Ghana football isn’t based on merit unlike European football.

“We played with the likes of Bojan Krkic and Tony Kroos but they were given the platform by their team’s after the tournament.

“We had to struggle for ourselves as Ghanaians.

“In Ghana, you will have to tip the decision-makers before you are given the chance at the top level,” he added.

He is currently based in Germany.

At 17, Osei mounted the podium to collect his silver boot award after scoring five goals at the U-17 World Cup in South Korea. Ghana placed fourth in that tournament.

Two years later in Egypt, Osei scored four goals with Ghana clinching Africa’s first U-20 World Cup trophy.

Osei, after U-20 World Cup, was handed a Black Stars a call-up and was part of the team that won silver at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Angola but could not secure a place in the squad for the World Cup in South Africa.

The striker was recognised by World Soccer Magazine as one of the 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the planet in their November 2007 Issue.

Osei last played for Lithuanian side FK Palanga and featured for 11 clubs during his playing career.