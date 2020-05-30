Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has said he will be a happy father to see his children play for the Black Stars.

He is one of the best players to have ever played for the national team.

However, the former Bayern Munich centre back was ridiculed for his blunder against Italy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, the former King Faisal defender revealed that one of his kids is currently playing in England.

According to him, he cannot decide for the kid what to do but will love to see him play for the Ghana national team.

“I want him [junior] to choose what he wants to do. It depends on him [to choose the country he plays for] but my influence will play a major role. Yesterday we were just texting.

“I posted my picture of 20 years ago on my status. He said ‘daddy I have seen that picture’. It was Ghana against Cameroon in 2000. He told me ‘I would love to be in this jersey one day’. I told him that God willing, he will be there but he has to put in an effort.

“He needs to work hard for it. He cannot get it on a silver platter because his dad is Sammy Kuffour. It doesn’t work like that. He said he understands.

“He can play in the midfield, he can play as a centre back so I watched him play and I was really impressed. Don’t you think Abedi Pele is happy right now [seeing his children playing for Ghana]? I will be happy if it happens with mine,” he added.

Kuffour won his first cap as a 17-year-old in a game against Sierra Leone on November 28, 1993. He had previously been part of every national team – junior, youth and Olympic level – and became the full squad’s captain at the age of 23.

He burst onto the international scene at age 13. At the junior level, he was a member of the Ghana side that won the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Italy and the one that was runner-up to Nigeria in the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Japan.

At youth level, he appeared with the team that finished second to Brazil during the 1993 FIFA World Youth Championship in Australia.

He became the youngest Olympic Football Champion of all-time when he collected bronze at the 1992 Olympics just before his 16th birthday. He was also a member of the squad that reached the quarterfinals at the same level in 1996.