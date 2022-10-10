A Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, says he has no regrets about going to a galamsey site to campaign.



According to him, he will do it over again if he gets another opportunity.



A video has resurfaced online which captured Mr Boahen in the run-up to the 2020 election campaigning at a galamsey site and assuring a group of illegal miners of the NDC and Mahama-led administration’s commitment to strengthen their operation.



The content of the video has become critical at a time the NDC has described as a scam, President Akufo-Addo’s fight towards galamsey amidst pressure for stringent measures to be rolled out to deal with the menace.



New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators have said that the NDC has demonstrated no political will in support of the government’s fight despite its numerous criticisms.



But to Mr Boahen, he did no wrong going to the galamsey site to engage the people, adding he wouldn’t have been there if the government had been successful in its fight.



“Would I have engaged the galamseyers if they were not on site? Wherever there are people, we go there and campaign and the galamseyers were no exception. I will go to galamsey sites and campaign if the menace is not stopped before the 2024 election. I will go there and amplify our policies,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.



Justifying his statement in the video, Mr Boahen said he only encouraged the illegal miners on the need to improve themselves.



“I only assured them that when we come into power, we will not run away with their gold but roll out long-term measures to improve their livelihoods,” he defended.