Former Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has announced his intention to contest the General Secretary position of the party.

He said his priority is to engage disgruntled cadres and party members in order to unify the party.

According to him, the party, at this stage needs to be unified, especially those party members who feel neglected in the past.

As such, his good human relations put him in a strategic position to fulfill this mission.

“The general approach is to bring everybody on board. I know so many people. You know it’s not as if there is a deliberate attempt to sideline anybody, it’s just an evolution of the party and even the society.

“We are both physical and spiritual beings so you don’t want to have very key strategic people walking around with bitterness. Of course there is some bitterness which is unfounded,” he said.

He added: “If you are harbouring bitterness in your heart for no reason, you will die, but people who genuinely feel they’ve been neglected there is a way to bring them back and bring the spirit of the party back. That is what wins elections and it is going to be a major thing and I’m well positioned to do that.”