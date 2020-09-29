A well-known defector of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Murtala Mohammed popularly known as Prince Akuta has stated he will court over 3,000 youth of the NDC to the governing party.

He believes the respect he has earned among the youth of the constituency will ensure the realization of his vision.

The former executive member of the NDC in the Asawase Constituency defected to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week.

“I’ll bring over 3,000 youth of the NDC to the NPP. All the youth know me; they are all my boys. I have not come to brag,” he said optimistically.

Speaking with Joy News, he promised to help unseat the current NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, whose victory, he says he engineered.

Murtula is a known development fighter in the Asawase area.

He mentioned the development in the Zongo communities by the NPP as a major reason for his decision.

“I have seen so many developmental initiatives under the Akufo-Addo’s administration and I’m really impressed,” he said.