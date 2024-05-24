Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, King Promise is hopeful that he will win the Artiste of the Year slot at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, he said that he will win all the six (6) categories in which he has been nominated.

The ‘Terminator’ hitmaker has been nominated in the Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year for ‘Terminator 2’ and ‘Perfect Combi’, Best Afropop Song of the Year.

Asked if he would be surprised if he loses the Artiste of the Year category he said: “Yea, hundred percent,” adding, “we’ve done one hell of a job.”

“I am not blowing my horn or saying stuff but I feel that this is one of the awards that everyone has spoken about the most in a very long time because you can tell what we have done with all our releases in the past year and the work we’ve put in just representing the motherland to the rest of the world and worthy face of Ghana music,” he noted.

King Promise is contesting Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene. Sarkodie, Nacee and Black Sherif.

The artiste who had embarked on an Asian tour about a month ago has released a new song titled ‘Favourite Story.’ It features Sarkodie and Olivetheboy.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1, 2025.

Other categories to be awarded on the night include Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, New Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year.