A former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, has refuted claims that he was given military protection while serving as Speaker of the seventh Parliament.

In a signed statement issued on Monday, Prof Oquaye described the news as a “palpable” falsehood and should be disregarded.

“I was never offered military protection, nor did I request for any. Indeed, I had only three policemen to move with me and provide security at all material times.

“This information can be easily verified by anyone who cares for the truth at the office of the Clerk-to-Parliament at any given time,” his statement read.

His disclaimer comes amidst the rift over the withdrawal of military attachment to the office of the incumbent Speaker of Parliament.

A leaked document from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) directed the withdrawal of some four soldiers from the office of the Speaker because they were assigned there “without proper procedure.”

The GAF’s Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. N. P. Andoh, said WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura and Sgt. Bonney Prince’s attachment to Mr Bagbin’s office since he assumed office on January 7, last year, is improper.

“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment,” the January 11 letter stated.

The Minority has, however, kicked against the directive accusing the Akufo-Addo government of acting in bad faith.

They claim the move is politically motivated aimed to derail the confidence of Mr Bagbin.

Meanwhile, Prof Oquaye has pleaded for his name to be left out of the media discourse on the said topic.

Below is the full statement: