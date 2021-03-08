An American songwriter and songstress, Brittani Youman, known in world music as ‘HONE7’ has said she visited Ghana to promote her songs as well as collaborate with some some local artistes.

Her explanations seeks to put to bed local media reports that have suggested that he was in Ghana to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The local management team of the artiste have explained that HONE7, who is signed on to the international record label NMS Records and does genres that includes R&B and Hip Hop, would be excited to have collaborations with more artistes in Ghana.

According to the team, collaborations with Ghanaian artistes has been part of HONE7’s vision.

The local management of the artiste have revealed that HONE7 who has already recorded songs with two local artiste, Roqar Vibes and Samuel G, visited Ghana not to support LGBTQ+ rights as has been reported by a section of the media but to promote her musical works.

The management said the artiste only condemned physical attacks on the LGBTQ+ community when he wrote, “I condemn physical attacks on the LGBTQ+ community,” attacks she described as inhumane in one of her radio interviews.

“HONE7 has never made any public statements that seek to promote same-sex marriage,” the local management team told Beatwaves in an interview on Friday.

The management noted that although HONE7 may be doing well on the international scene, it was important to break unto the local space to further expose her music talent.

HONE7’s management has therefore explained that the artiste has taken a step further in uplifting her music to reach greater heights.

“She is working and will be working with a lot of locally recognized artistes, producers and beat makers to enable her register her presence on the local music market” the statement from her local management added.