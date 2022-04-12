#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has opened up on his experience following his arrest and detention.

According to him, he suffered an ordeal though expected to break him has made him stronger and more resilient to fight for a better Ghana.

“On Friday, 11 February 2022, I was unlawfully detained by security officials of this regime, tortured, and subsequently held without just cause for 35 days.

“Most of those 35 days were either in solitary confinement or in a cell without ventilation and had bed bugs, cockroaches and rats crawling inside which was designed for four people but ultimately filled with nearly 30 detainees,” he said in a public address on Facebook.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, who acknowledged all and sundry for their support, said he was overwhelmed, adding there has been a renewed commitment to building a new Ghana and citizens cannot give up.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that attempts to militarise our words and our voices and those who are committed to breaking our fronts through violence and character assassination will not stop.

“We are on the precipice of victory against the bleak and defeated leadership,” he charged.

The youth activist was arrested at the Kotoko International Airport on February 11 and has since been slapped with the charge of Treason Felony by state prosecutors for threatening a coup.

On February 9, Mr Vormawor posted on Facebook: “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”.

This was in protest against government’s 1.50% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) set to be implemented in May.

Listen to the audio above: