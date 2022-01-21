Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has hinted at several threats she received while she was heavily pregnant with her recent child.

Taking to the photo-sharing app Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a throwback video of herself working out with her massive baby bump.

The actress, who admitted to having missed workout sessions with a big ‘belle’, revealed that immediately after she posted the maternity video, she got threats as regards her unborn child from witches.

In that video, she was captured making backflips and other tiring exercise routines to indicate that she had a healthy pregnancy.

However, rather than the applause she was expecting, she said she became a target of witches and other spiritual forces who made attempts to hinder her birth.

She further thanked God for a successful birth amid all odds.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

Since Today is Throw Back Thursday, Let’s Remember Bunny In the Oven.

I miss all my Workout Sections with my Big Belle, After this Particular Video, I got so many Empty Threats on my Unborn Child from Winchy Winchy People on Socio Medium but Thank God for A Successful Birth!

DEM NO BE GOD LAS LAS.

Read the post below: