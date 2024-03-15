US-based DJ and Musician Ratchet Rome has revealed that he was surprised he didn’t know Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy although he was a big act.

In an interview with Becky on EVIBES in Baltimore, US, Rome shared that he first heard about Stonebwoy during his 5th Dimension Album Tour and was impressed by his talent and prominence in the music industry

Rome mentioned his appreciation for other African artists like Davido and Burna Boy, emphasising Africa’s rich pool of musical talent.

“I listened to Davido early on, Burna Boy. I got put on to Stonebwoy towards the end of the year. I heard about him on his 5th Dimension tour. I was surprised I didn’t know about him and he was so big and he is talented. There are artists all over Africa doing big things and Ghana is definitely one of the places I want to go to or make my way over there.”

Ratchet Rome is known for his unique song selection, well rounded with many genres and time frames.

He is also known for his smooth transitions and dancing as well where he leaves the DJ booth and join the crowd.

Ratchet Rome is also a member of 92Q Jamz radio station as an on-air