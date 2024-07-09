Newly appointed Nsoatreman FC head coach, Yaw Preko, believes his new role was destined following his unveiling.

The former Ghana international signed a two-year contract with the club on Monday, taking over from Maxwell Konadu.

Konadu departed after just one season to join South African lower-tier side, Black Leopards, after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana football season.

“Coming here was by destiny and looking at the kind of work Maxwell Konadu did here, we are under pressure to perform…that’s how big the team is and I promise you guys with my boys, we will do whatever it takes, where Maxwell left off, we will continue and take it to the next level,”Preko, who is a former Medeama SC and Great Olympics coach said.

Preko, who previously coached Medeama SC and Great Olympics, is stepping into big shoes.

Under Konadu’s leadership, Nsoatreman FC won the MTN FA Cup, defeating Bofoakwa Tano in a penalty shootout at the University of Ghana Stadium last month.

Nsoatreman FC finished fourth in the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season and will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.