Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has fondly revealed he was an active member of the Methodist Boys’ Brigade as a young boy.

His faith, however, he indicated, changed after his mother, then known as Susana Mariama and a Methodist, converted to Islam which her husband practised.

Dr Bawumia revealed this as he touchs on the peaceful co-existence between the different religions in Ghana while speaking at the launch of the 175th-anniversary celebrations of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) on Sunday.

“We live in a society where a mother and some children could be Christians and a father and some children could be Muslims. As a young boy at Sakasaka primary school in Tamale, I was born to a Methodist mother (then Susana Mariama) and a Muslim father.

“Growing up I was an active member of the Methodist Boys’ Brigade until my mum changed to Islam. I suspect I am the only Muslim member of the Boys’ Brigade,” he recounted.

The Vice President further disclosed nine out of his 17 siblings are Christians with the rest being Muslims.

He emphasised this mutual existence was what has kept Ghana on top of global peace rankings over the years.

“That is the beauty of the religious acceptance in Ghana,” he touted.