Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed that he once considered physically assaulting the Uruguay star after the 2010 World Cup incident in South Africa.

Gyan opened up on his encounter with then Liverpool attacker as he confesses his intent as a payback for Ghana’s 2010 World Cup heartbreak during a Premier League game.

Ghana suffered a painful loss to Uruguay and elimination from the World Cup at the quarter-finals stage in South Africa.

With the score at 1-1 in extra-time, Ghana almost scored a dramatic last-gasp winner but for Suarez, who handled a goal-bound Dominic Adiyiah header, conceding a red card and a penalty.

Luis Suarez said he made the ‘save of the tournament’

The ex- Black Stars forward struck against the woodwork from the spot to extend the game into penalty shoot where the South Americans clinched a 4-2 victory to qualify into the next stage.

“I remember the game between Sunderland and Liverpool. We were playing at home on that day and all players were shaking hands. I wanted to hit him [Suarez] because people had said things that stuck in my mind,” he told Peace FM.

“I was naïve at that time but when I thought about it later, I realized that I had to let it go because I would have done the same thing if I was in his position.”

Ghana has a chance to avenge the loss after the Black Stars were drawn in the same group as Uruguay for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old has featured in three out of four Black Stars qualification to the World Cup, 2006, 2010, and 2014 and currently holds the record as the top-scoring African in the competition with six goals.

He is currently unattached to any club after leaving Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities in 2020/21 season.