A student with an “addiction” to filler in her face says she now uses her student loan to fund her habit.

Ami Maya, 24, from Crediton in Devon, spends up to £200 every single month on having injections in her lips and has also had filler in her cheeks, jaw and chin in the past.

Ami, who was 20 when she had her first injections, now pays to have them topped up whenever it’s needed – and it works out as an expensive habit.

But with her student maintenance loan working out to just under £12,000 a year, she’s managed to soften the blow of the cost, using £1,300 of it to pay for her lips.

She has even sacrificed nights out with her pals to save money for more injections.

Ami said: “My friends would use their loan for shopping and going out, but I use mine for filler instead.

“My friends would always joke that I was spending taxpayers’ cash on lip filler.

“I have always been into changing my appearance. I think big lips are such a trend at the moment.”

Ami said she most recently had a filler appointment in January, and had paid for 0.5ml to be injected.

But when the nurse tried to administer the injection she told Ami there wasn’t enough space for 0.5ml, because her lips were already so heavily filled.

In total, she’s had 4.5ml of filler injected over the years – and despite some vicious trolling, she’s happy with her appearance.

Ami said: “People would always make jokes and compare me to Katie Price, and calling me a fish face, they would tell me to stop getting filler and tell me I am ruining my face.

“It used to bother me, and I used to retaliate but then I became unbothered and would let it just go over my head.”

In response to the trolls, Ami decided to tackle their nasty comments head-on and make videos responding to the cruel jibes.

“I just think they’re sad people with too much time on their hands,” she said.

“I do struggle occasionally with trolls; I do struggle with my mental health and I had an eating disorder so I am already critical of myself so when I see people giving me their negative opinions it solidifies what I think of myself.

“If anyone judges me for it, they’re not someone I need in my life.”