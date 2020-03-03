Kumawood Producer and actor, Mr. Kwaku Twumasi has made a startling revelation above how he was treated by leadership of Actors Guild when he took ill.

Narrating his ordeal to Ike De Unpredictable on Angel FM, he said leadership of Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) supported him with GHC200 and Tecno Phone when he was down with stroke.

“I received support from a lot of people. Leadership of Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) came to visit me and they gave me GHC200 and Phone” Mr Twumasi narrates.

“Seriously they did very well because because not all industry players will get GHC200 and Phone from the Association. I was even lucky to have such kind gesture from the leadership”.

According to Mr. Twumasi, he is trying very hard to convince the leadership of the industry to setup a fund to support members in the industry in hard times.

“We should make good use of the industry. The Association can set up a welfare fund to assist members in crisis” he said.

The actor and director who was bedridden for over four years has been absent from the movie scene due to illness .

Actors Guild is an Association which embodies actors and actresses in the country.