A 25-year-old-man, Wasiu Bankole, has been arrested for raping a 70-year-old woman at her apartment in Abule Lemode area of Ijoko at about 8pm on June 2.

Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a complaint filed by the victim at Agbado police division.

The lady said Bankole broke into her room, held her down and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

The suspect fled after being beaten with a stick by the woman’s neighbours who heard her screaming.

Bankole left behind his clothes, shoes and torchlight inside the woman’s room.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspect admitted committing the said offence but said it was under the influence of alcohol.

The police spokesperson said: “Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division ,SP Kuranga Yero ,dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.

“The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested 24 hours after and brought him to the station.

“On interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Abeokuta for further investigation and dilligent prosecution”.