Rahim Ayew, a former Ghana international, has said he is not surprised about the progression of his brother, Jordan Ayew.

After failing to impress on his loan spell from Swansea City during the 2018/19 season, Jordan joined Crystal Palace for a fee of two millions pounds, a deal many described as a gamble.

However, the Ghana striker was the key man for the Eagle in the survival in the Premier League in the just ended season, finishing on the 14th position with 43 points.

And on Tuesday night, the former Aston Villa and Olympique Marseille forward was crowned the club’s Player of the Season as well as the Players’ Player of the Year.

His stunning solo goal against West Ham also won the Goal of the Year award.

According to Rahim, Jordan was unimpressed with his own form last season and was downhearted, adding he had to encourage his brother and predicted that he will become Palace’s most important player.

“Dede and I are a bit different from Jordan. He doesn’t like talking and takes things calmly but those of us closer to him, we know what he can do,” he exclusively told Asempa FM.

“If you ask anyone in the family, they’ll tell you that in terms of football, he is ahead of us. He knows he is talented but sometimes he just needs some little encouragement.

“We talk to him every day because we know he has it. Whenever I went to the UK last season, I realised he was unhappy but he tried to hide it.

“So one day we were driving around their stadium and I told him to look at the poster.

“I told him that next season his posters will be everywhere and today here we are,” Rahim added.