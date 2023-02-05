Multiple award-winning musician, Kuami Eugene, joined the hall of fame in 2019 when he won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) New Artiste of the Year.

It was a big dream come true; a dream the then 23-year-old artiste has had for many years.

But even before his dreams came true, the highlife and Afrobeat singer-songwriter had dreamed about his contemporaries snatching the awards.

Speaking on The Doreen Avio Show, he recounted that “I once had a dream. It was the new artiste of the year. It was myself, KiDi, Darko Vibes, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, and Kurl Songx. It was a tight competition. Two days before the awards, I had a dream that I didn’t take the award. I woke up. I didn’t feel good at all. I have to pray against all the boys. I told my mum to assist me in praying. The boys don’t want me to win.”

According to him, it was difficult letting go of what appears to be the biggest feat in his music career, so he had to fight the battle in prayer.

In his dream, the award went to King Promise.

The Angela-hitmaker said that upon waking up, his prayers were mainly targeted at KiDi and King Promise, who gave him a tight competition.

He wanted to have a good story to tell his children one day – the story of being the first among his age mates to win the Artiste of the Year.

“It was my first time on the VGMA platform, so the whole VGMA effect was on, and Kuami Eugene on that platform for the first time was on my brain. I had a difficult time letting it go. The new artiste of the year, I actually needed that award because it was a tight competition.

“It wouldn’t have been bad if it went to King Promise or KiDi or some of my brothers, but at the end of the day, this was Artiste of the Year. I wanted to be remembered for that in our year; I mean, I have to tell my kids that I beat KiDi and King Promise. I have to be able to tell my kids that. That was what I was thinking, and in my dream, someone is taking it away. I think it was King Promise. I wasn’t happy, at least it should be a taller person,” he told Doreen Avio on Joy Prime.

However, the Lynx Entertainment cum EMPIRE signee was quick to add that all his colleagues who were nominated equally deserved the award.

He further revealed that his greatest fear in life is to lose the fame he has earned in the music industry.