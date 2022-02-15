A woman has revealed how she made thousands after having her first child – as she sold her breast milk to bodybuilders.

TikTok star Mila De’brito, @debrito_bunch, uploaded a video to social media where she explained her lucrative side-hustle.

In the clip, she shows a pouch of breast milk which she has since renamed ‘liquid gold’, adding that she’s made £10,000 by selling it to weight lifters.

This is because breast milk is considered a body-building superfood, and gym-goers looking to get swole are willing to pay well for the unorthodox supplement.

Mila’s video, simply captioned ‘liquid gold’, has been viewed over 200,000 times and the mum-of-one has been inundated with comments.

One fan said: “Interesting… I was wondering how I’m going to cope financially when this baby comes.”

Then a second added: “And there is me who donated 15L, the money I could have made.”

“What, how?” Asked a third. “I need to know as I’m breastfeeding.”

And a fourth wrote: “Where at? I’ve got about 500oz in the freezer.”

A cup of breast milk reportedly contains around 170 calories, 10 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbs, and two grams of protein, as well as vitamins and minerals.

In a recent article by Men’s Health, sports dietitian Brian St. Pierre explained the new craze.

He said: “I think the idea behind drinking breast milk for muscle growth is that it’s incredibly calorie and nutrient-dense, and it has some additional healthy substances.

“Breast milk is designed to rapidly grow a human baby, so maybe people think a similar effect will happen to fully grown humans?

“Interestingly, there are also several growth hormones in breast milk – although I’m not sure that they actually benefit a human adult in any way.”