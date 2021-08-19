Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has squashed ongoing reports suggesting he has retired from football.

The striker joined Legon Cities at the beginning of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season on a free transfer.

However, the 35-year-old endured a tough season with the Royals managing just 99 minutes of action.

The former Sunderland admitted on Kessben FM that he’s been struggling with injuries but he hasn’t retired yet.

“I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season but I am not done playing football. I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active.

“People will criticise me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off but at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight,” he added.

Gyan revealed that he will be back stronger next season with Legon Cities to compete.

“I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have put on weight but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form and if I am on my form, I don’t think I will be overlooked [for Black Stars selection] but for retirement, not now,” he said.

Gyan is Ghana’s all time top scorer with 51 goals for the Black Stars.