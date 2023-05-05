Former BBNaija contestant, Maria Chike, has revealed that she has been facing spiritual challenges since exiting the reality TV show.

Maria disclosed that she faced several spiritual challenges that brought her closer to God and in other instances, her faith was tested.

Being a Christian raised in a religious household, she said she knew how to carry her burdens to her maker.

“Since coming out of Big Brother, there have been a lot of spiritual struggles or challenges, and that just made me get closer to my faith and obviously to God,” she stated.

She emphasised the significance of having a strong support system and a solid foundation in faith to overcome life’s obstacles. Maria stated that comparing oneself to others can lead to failure, and it’s crucial to work at one’s own pace and ignore others’ progress.

“Having God by your side is also amazing, and I always encourage people, no matter what they do, whether it’s good, bad, or evil in the eyes of other people, to always tell God first, and it helps you feel better,” she added.

The reality star stressed the importance of having friends who can offer advice and help overcome challenges.

She admitted that she has only a few close friends but is grateful for their love, encouragement, and advice, which she combines with prayer.

Maria Chike Agueze is a former Nigerian air hostess turned realtor and one of the housemates in BBNaija house for the sixth season.