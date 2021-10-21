A woman was left devastated after driving nine hours to visit her boyfriend, only to find out that he had been cheating on her – and even had a baby on the way.

The woman shared her story in series of videos on her TikTok, where she’s known as @yummyyamssss.

“When y’all in a long-distance relationship and drive nine hours and he forgot to clean the evidence,” she captioned the clip, reports Daily Star.

The woman explained that she met her boyfriend on Tinder while in Atlanta, but he ended up moving to Florida.

After a while, she and her children would go and visit him, and would often spend two weeks at a time at his place.

“This time I ended up getting there at one in the morning…I get there, it’s one in the morning, I take a shower, the kids are asleep,” she said.

“After I get out of the shower I’m looking for ear swabs and I’m ready to put my toothbrush in the draw and I opened it and I see the pink toothbrush.

“I didn’t think much of it but something told me to snoop through the rest of his stuff so I open the bottom and I see all of those girl products.

“Prior to that visit I had seen he had Cantu shampoo but I didn’t think much of it because of his hair texture, [I thought] that’s probably what he likes.”

She continued: “But it threw me off when I saw the lotion. I was like I know he’s not wearing no girl lotion.”

When she confronted him about what she found, he tried to convince her that it belonged to his friend and that she brought it over one time when she needed to take a shower.

As she begins packing her stuff, he tells her “not to be stupid” because she’s just driven nine hours, and insists he’ll sleep on the sofa.

But as she sits down to talk with him, she starts noticing suspicious-looking hairs on his carpet.

“He has a white rug and I’m looking at all of the hair, it’s black but it’s not curly. And I’m thrown off because it’s long straight hair. I have brown hair but at the time it was black but not 100% straight so [I knew it wasn’t] my hair,” she said.

Eventually, he confessed that he had in fact been seeing someone else and she was also three months pregnant.

“[I said] ‘You didn’t just ask me to move in with you in a whole different state and also take my kids but then also in the same conversation seconds later you might be having a baby, how am I supposed to not be mad?” she asked.

“I didn’t know what to do other than walk away. I was almost in shock, dude we had been together almost a year. He’d been step-daddy to my kids and all that, we were emotionally attached.”

The woman later found out he had been cheating on her with more than one woman, all thanks to the use of social media, and this was what pushed her to leave him for good.

She added: “If he put the toothbrush back I peed and cleaned the toilet with it! We tried to make it work but I couldn’t get over it.”