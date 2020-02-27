Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei says he does not regret rebuking his players after they failed to progress in the MTN FA Cup.

Dr Kyei’s comment comes after he was heard raining insults on his players and threatening to dissolve the entire team if they failed to lift up their performances.

The leaked tape was said to have been recorded secretly at a crisis meeting held last Monday.

Many have condemned the businessman’s choice of words.

However, speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Dr Kyei said he did not regret his choice of words, saying he could repeat his actions or carry his threat should the players fail to get the needed results.

“When you are home with your kids and they are misbehaving, you call them and rebuke them.

“For example, when they write exams and they fail, you the father or the mother will definitely be angry but it does not mean you hate the child. Tell the child to do study and make sure he doesn’t come back home with that same results.

“When you, the child, thinks your father does not like you by rebuking you, then you will not have a good future but when you listen to him, then you will surely do the right thing.

“I don’t see anything wrong with what I did or said to the players. I was there to talk to them and that was what I did.”

Dr Kyei also said he had no qualms with the leakage of the conversation he had with the players and the management.

“I am not surprised that my conversation with the players and the management got leaked. We are humans and everything can happen but that doesn’t mean when the players are failing to perform I will not talk to them again. I will use the same route to talk to them,” he added.

Dr Kyei also called on the fans of the club to continue to support him and the entire management since they will be playing their matches in Accra.

The MTN FA Cup defending champions were knocked out of the competition by Division One side, Asokwa Deportivo by 2:1 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the Round of 64, a result that has infuriated Dr Kyei.

The Porcupine Warriors will now turn their attention to their matchday 12 clash against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.